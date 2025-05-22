fbpx
Two Killed in DC Shooting by Pro-Palestinian Activist

State of the Union: The shooter killed a couple leaving the Capital Jewish Museum.
Credit: zag advertising/Shutterstock
Joseph Addington
May 22, 2025 10:58 AM
A gunman opened fire near the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday evening, killing a young couple who worked as aides in the Israeli embassy. After the shooting, the gunman shouted “free, free Palestine” while being detained by museum security.

The victims were identified as Sarah Milgrim of Prairie Village, Kansas and Yaron Lischinsky, an Israeli student born in Germany. The couple had been planning on travelling to Israel on Sunday so that Miss Milgram could meet Lischinsky’s family. According to the New York Times, Lischinsky had bought an engagement ring and planned to propose to her on the trip. 

The shooter, alleged to be Elias Gonzales, of Chicago, waited outside the museum and approached several people who were leaving the event before opening fire on the two victims. He then attempted to enter the museum where he was apprehended by security forces.

Reacting to the news, President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social, “These horrible D.C. killings, based obviously on antisemitism, must end, NOW!”

