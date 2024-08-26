Tulsi Gabbard Endorses Donald Trump

The former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Donald Trump in Detroit at the Monday leg of the National Guard Association Conference, where Donald Trump was also speaking.

“President Trump understands the grave responsibility that a president and commander in chief bears,” said Gabbard. She praised Trump for his foreign policy restraint, noting that “he not only didn’t start any new wars, he took action to deescalate and prevent wars.”

She criticized the Biden-Harris administration for its involvement in “multiple wars on multiple fronts in regions around the world,” and argued that Vice President Kamala Harris had brought the world closer to nuclear war than it has ever been before. She also accused Harris of persecuting political opponents and undermining American civil liberties, and warned that this would continue if she is elected president.

She also criticized the Biden-Harris administration for placing her on a terrorist watch list, arguing that it was retaliation for her criticism of government policy.

As a result, she concluded, “I am proud to stand here before you today. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican, or an independent, if you love our country, as I do, if you cherish peace and freedom, as we do, I invite you to join me in doing all that we can to save our country and elect President Donald J. Trump and send him back to the White House.”