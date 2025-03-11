fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Uncategorized

Ontario Mothballs Floated Energy Surcharge to US

State of the Union: Ontario’s premier will meet Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Thursday.
PC Leader Doug Ford skips the Provincial Leaders debate hosted by the Black Community to campaign in Northern Ontario including this a rally attended by approximately 300 people at Cambrian College
Credit: Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Mar 11, 2025 5:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

On Tuesday, the Canadian province of Ontario backed away from its threat to impose a surcharge on electricity to three American states. Ontario had announced a 25 percent surcharge on electricity exports to Michigan, New York, and Minnesota.

Advertisement

Ontario Premier Doug Ford and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick issued a joint statement, indicating that they had a “productive conversation” and indicating that they will meet Thursday in Washington to discuss issues further. 

The suspension of the surcharge was confirmed by President Donald Trump in comments to reporters. 

“As you know, there’s a very strong man in Canada who said he was going to charge a surcharge or a tariff on electricity coming into our country,” the president stated, continuing, “He has called, and he said he’s not going to do that.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump had threatened to increase tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium to 50 percent in response to Ford’s energy surcharge. Trump has since indicated that he will back away from the decision in response to Ford’s caving on the electricity surcharge. 

“We have both agreed, let cooler heads prevail,” Ford told reporters on his agreement with Lutnick.

More like this

Out of Europe to Save Europe

James W. Carden February 21, 2025
Durable peace on the continent can only arise out of European security cooperation.

Senate Finance Committee Votes to Advance RFK Jr.

Adriana Azarian February 4, 2025 - 12:50 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The HHS appointee passed through on a party-line vote.

Trump Inaugurated as 47th President

Mason Letteau Stallings January 20, 2025
State of the Union: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance were sworn in Monday at noon in the rotunda of the Capitol.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom