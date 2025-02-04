fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

Senate Finance Committee Votes to Advance RFK Jr.

State of the Union: The HHS appointee passed through on a party-line vote.
Senate Holds Confirmation Hearings For HHS Secretary Nominee Robert Kennedy
Feb 4, 2025 12:50 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Senate Finance Committee voted to advance Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday. 

Kennedy received the 14–13 vote necessary to move forward. The vote fell along party lines.

Advertisement

Senator Bill Cassidy of Louisiana voted for Kennedy, although he was the only Republican to express hesitation about his confirmation. Cassidy, a medical doctor, took issue with Kennedy’s previous stance on vaccines. 

"With the serious commitments I've received from the administration and the opportunity to make progress on the issues we agree on like healthy foods and a pro-American agenda, I will vote yes," Cassidy posted on X Tuesday morning. 

Kennedy faced two days of hearings before the Senate Finance Committee on January 29 and 30, where he faced questions about his view of vaccines, abortion, and food. 

Kennedy will need to win the majority of the Senate’s votes to become HHS secretary. The full Senate has yet to schedule their vote to confirm Kennedy.  

More like this

Trump Flirts With Venezuela

Joseph Addington February 4, 2025
Does the release of prisoners and a potential repatriation agreement signal thawing U.S.–Venezuela relations?

John Phelan Will Be a Strong Navy Secretary

Steve Deal February 4, 2025
The president's nominee is the right man for the job.

A Dispatch from Japan 2025

Peter Van Buren February 3, 2025
Aging dominates more and more of Japanese public life.
Advertisement
Advertisement