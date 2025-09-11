Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump to Award Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom

The president announced that he would honor the conservative activist during a speech commemorating 9/11.

US-REPUBLICAN-CONVENTION-PARTIES-ELECTION-POLITICS-VOTE
Joseph Addington
Sep 11, 2025 10:28 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that he would posthumously award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA and an important conservative activist on college campuses, was shot and killed at Utah Valley University during a stop on his “American Comeback” tour.

“Charley was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said. “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erica, and his beautiful children.”

The date and time of the ceremony have yet to be released.

