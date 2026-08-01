Spanberger’s Coalition of Nothing

When Virginia’s Democratic Gov. Abigail Spanberger took office in January 2026, establishment Democrats viewed the former CIA operative as a practical, reliable figure in a party most recently defined by chaos over the 20 months following Kamala Harris’s loss in the 2024 presidential election. But a party in search of new, electable figureheads to navigate troubled waters has instead witnessed a surge in its progressive ranks. Zohran Mamdani bested the Democratic establishment last year in New York City’s mayoral race, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has become an early favorite in the 2028 Democratic presidential primary race. For Democrats still consumed by electability polling and swing-district math, the turn has proven uncomfortable, especially for those in the party’s elite power structure who had hoped to position Spanberger as a viable candidate in the 2028 presidential election.

Spanberger’s appeal is both easily explained and somewhat confounding for those who closely follow the Democratic Party. On the one hand, Spanberger ticks many of the self-imposed requirements for a political party that sees itself as a movement for diverse voices and figures. She is smart and confident, she presents well, and, perhaps most importantly for a movement seeking demonstrable change, she is a woman. But the national ambitions of the first female governor of Virginia are being hampered by the fact that she reads politically as a moderate mom in an age of dashing outsiders pushing and punishing the Democratic Party for growing stale in a country looking forward.

Six months into her term as the 75th governor of Virginia, Spanberger is attempting to manage a blue state with a strong residual red contingent. For Republicans, Spanberger is often cast as an extremist despite owning a generally moderate policy record that has frustrated left-leaning progressives who occupy legislative seats in Richmond. In May, after the Supreme Court of Virginia struck down Democrat-led legislation that enabled voters to approve a mid-decade redistricting referendum, Spanberger declined to support a push by fellow Democrats to replace the court’s justices and relitigate the matter, a decision that frustrated many in her party. It was a lose-lose situation for Spanberger. Democrats characterized her refusal to expend more political capital on the issue as a disappointment, while Republicans accused Spanberger of a “bait and switch” due to her campaign promise to not seek the kind of redistricting measures that the court wound up blocking.

On the issue of illegal immigration, Spanberger has struggled to appease dueling factions within the Democratic Party while being characterized as a pro–illegal immigration extremist by Republicans. For Democrats eager to limit Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity in Virginia, Spanberger has been a disappointment. In May, the governor vetoed two legislative packages—House Bill 1392 and Senate Bill 83—dealing with court security and attorney access that immigrant-rights advocates argued would also ease fears around ICE activity at courthouses. “The governor’s actions today constitute a voluntary surrender to the Trump administration and its lawless anti-immigrant agenda,” said ACLU-VA Policy Director Chris Kaiser in response.

In an executive order released following the vetoes, Spanberger established guidance for state employees interacting with ICE officers in locations such as hospitals, schools, courthouses, and polling places. “Public trust in state and local law enforcement is being undermined by the aggressive tactics used by federal immigration officials,” Spanberger wrote, adding that “neighbors fear being targeted based on their appearance at the grocery store” and that “workers are not showing up at their jobs” due to the tactics of ICE. As with the redistricting referendum, Spanberger attempted to bridge the gap between the reasonable and the radical and found herself impressing no one.

Perhaps the most contentious item in Spanberger’s agenda is one she didn’t start but chose to defend: tax exemptions for data centers. Virginia has quickly become recognized as the “data center capital of America,” with roughly 70 percent of global internet traffic flowing through what has become referred to as “Data Center Alley” in the northern region of the state. Spanberger has weathered sharp criticism from the Democratic State Sen. Louise Lucas, chair of the State Senate’s Finance and Appropriations Committee, who has referred to the governor as “Data Center Diva.” Lucas has not shied away from criticizing the leader of her own state party, arguing that Spanberger is prioritizing tech corporations instead of teachers and public services.

Public polling on data centers in the state is firmly on Lucas’ side. According to a summer poll conducted by the L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs at Virginia Commonwealth University, 72 percent of Virginians oppose a sales tax exemption for data centers, and nearly half the state’s population believe the state is headed in the “wrong direction” on its data center policy. And in the Republican-leaning rural communities outside Richmond, it is not uncommon to see anti–data center yard signs that say “Grow Tomatoes, Not Data Centers.”

On the issue of gun rights, Spanberger has also felt the squeeze of both parties. In May, the governor signed an assault weapons ban that angered the NRA and other pro–Second Amendment groups while also frustrating those in her own party who saw Spanberger attempt to soften its language by proposing amendments to narrow the ban. Democrats in the state legislature rejected her amendments, forcing Spanberger to sign the harder version as written or veto it entirely. In the end, she signed it and again satisfied no one. Republicans cast her as an anti-gun aggressor, while progressives saw her attempted amendments as proof she was unreliable on an issue that has divided the state’s legislature and voters during the 21st century.

Spanberger’s early lesson in governing a state in political and cultural transition is one that former Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, faced himself. Youngkin assumed office in the Covid era amid a divisive landscape, and he too faced critics from both sides of the aisle. Democrats viewed Youngkin as overly enmeshed in the MAGA culture war, and he did little to dispel those concerns, immediately moving to ban what he deemed “divisive concepts” in state education and requiring students to use school bathrooms and join sports teams based on biological sex. On the Republican right, Youngkin was chastised by MAGA opinion leaders for his failure sufficiently to push back on mask mandates during the campaign and then after he won the election. Youngkin also suffered early criticism from right-wing commentators for hiring a communications staffer with “pronouns in his bio.”

Youngkin’s struggles in a state that is increasingly divided on economic, cultural, and political philosophies are notable because Spanberger faces a similar uphill battle. Like Spanberger, Youngkin found that a moderate, procedural approach to his own hot-button issues satisfied no faction fully and left his future ambitions in limbo. Spanberger, too, is learning what it means to govern moderately in the context of polarization and political transition. Summer polling figures find that the governor is underwater six months into her term, with only 44 percent of registered voters saying they approve of the job she is doing. “The governor is beginning to experience the realities of governing,” said the former Governor L. Douglas Wilder. “The honeymoon appears to be over.”

Earlier this week, the Democratic National Committee’s Rules and Bylaws Committee recommended Virginia hold its presidential primary on Feb. 29, 2028, a full week before much of the country votes for the Democratic nominee for president. Should that recommendation be finalized, it would elevate Virginia’s voice in the nomination process and put a sharper spotlight on Spanberger, who will be seen as a bellwether as Democrats choose between a Mamdani-AOC-style insurgency or a return to institutional caution. The only question left will be whether a governor who satisfies no one can help assemble a coalition of anyone.