Trump to Appoint Witkoff to Iran Role

President Donald Trump is expected to give Steve Witkoff, his Middle East envoy, the responsibility of addressing American concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, per a report in the Financial Times. Witkoff has served as the Trump administration’s Middle East envoy and played a major role in negotiating the Gaza ceasefire deal.

The move is part of the broad push to “stop the wars” by the new Trump administration. Witkoff is tasked with gauging whether diplomatic accommodation with Tehran is possible.

The appointment would continue a shift in Trump’s Iran strategy on Iran. While Trump implemented a strategy of “maximum pressure” through sanctions on Iran during his first term, during the 2024 campaign he opposed regime change in Iran, and Elon Musk allegedly met Iran’s UN ambassador shortly after the election to discuss diplomacy.

Witkoff will also remain responsible for the implementation of the Gaza ceasefire deal.