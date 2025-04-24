fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

NYT: Trump Approval Stands at 45 Percent Amid Stormy First Months

State of the Union: The president’s ratings have declined since taking office.
The Inauguration Of Donald J. Trump As The 47th President
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Apr 24, 2025 11:00 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

An analysis of recent polling from the New York Times shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at about 45 percent, a decline from close to 52 percent the week following his inauguration. His disapproval rating has also increased, putting the president underwater in net favorables.

A decline in approval polling is normal for newly-elected presidents, although Trump’s numbers appear to be dropping somewhat faster than is typical through his first hundred days. The beginning of his second term has been tumultuous: The president has signed a flurry of executive orders, carried out a series of controversial deportations to El Salvador’s prison system, and created turmoil in the markets with his “Liberation Day” tariff plan that he argues will help create a stronger American economy and diminish the threat posed by China.

More like this

Winsome Sears Faces Uphill Battle in Governor Bid

Spencer Neale April 23, 2025
Virginia is set to elect its first female governor this fall.

Amid the Pentagon Pandemonium, Personnel Is Policy

W. James Antle III April 23, 2025
The defense secretary himself seems secure for now—but what comes next?

Trump’s Qualified Wins on Immigration

Peter Van Buren April 21, 2025
The administration is, so far, getting the better part of its wishes in the courts.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today