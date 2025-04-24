NYT: Trump Approval Stands at 45 Percent Amid Stormy First Months
An analysis of recent polling from the New York Times shows that President Donald Trump’s approval rating stands at about 45 percent, a decline from close to 52 percent the week following his inauguration. His disapproval rating has also increased, putting the president underwater in net favorables.
A decline in approval polling is normal for newly-elected presidents, although Trump’s numbers appear to be dropping somewhat faster than is typical through his first hundred days. The beginning of his second term has been tumultuous: The president has signed a flurry of executive orders, carried out a series of controversial deportations to El Salvador’s prison system, and created turmoil in the markets with his “Liberation Day” tariff plan that he argues will help create a stronger American economy and diminish the threat posed by China.