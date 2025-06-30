fbpx
Politics

Senate GOP Advances Budget Bill to ‘Vote-a-Rama’

State of the Union: The legislation was moved forward early Sunday.
Republican Lawmakers Work To Pass Trump's "One, Big, Beautiful Bill" On Capitol Hill
(Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Jun 30, 2025 8:43 AM
The Senate will begin voting Monday on amendments on President Donald Trump’s signature budget legislation, “the One, Big, Beautiful Bill.” An unlimited number of amendments may be offered during the “vote-a-rama,” which is expected to last through the day and into the night.

The upper chamber advanced the act 51–49 in Sunday’s early morning hours after debate and a full reading of the bill. Sens. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Thom Tillis (R-NC) joined the Democrats in voting against the budget, which includes provisions for Trump policy priorities like immigration enforcement.

The One, Big, Beautiful Bill has attracted criticism from both the left and the right for controversial cuts to Medicaid and ballooning the budget deficit.

