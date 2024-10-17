fbpx
Trump Opposes Regime Change In Iran

State of the Union: Trump indicated that he would oppose Iranian acquisition of nuclear weapons.
Iran,Flag,Waving,In,The,Wind,Above,Skyline,Of,Tehran
Credit: Borna_Mirahmadian
Mason Letteau Stallings
Oct 17, 2024 4:15 PM

Former President Donald Trump came out against regime change in Iran in a Wednesday podcast interview. 

Trump was speaking on the PBD Podcast and was asked by the host, Patrick Bet-David, whether he desires a change in Iran’s form of government and a restoration of the Shah.

“We can’t get totally involved at all, you know. We can’t run ourselves, let’s face it,” Trump said.  

In the interview, Trump also indicated that he wants Iran to be successful, but opposes the country’s acquisition of nuclear weapons.

“The real threat isn’t global warming. The real threat is nuclear warming,” Trump said. “The power [of nuclear weapons] is obliteration.”

Trump also indicated that his Iran policy in a potential second term would be different than in his first. “Different strategies, it all depends—very fertile mind, very different strategies,” Trump replied to a question as to whether he would pursue his previous Iran policies.

The host also talked with Trump about a variety of other subjects such as the Ukraine war. “I think I will settle Russia–Ukraine while I am president elect…. While I’m president elect, I will settle it. You know I met with Zelensky the other day, I have a good relationship with Putin and with Zelensky,” Trump stated, continuing, “This is a war that never should have happened, you have millions of people who are dead, much more than you’re reading about.”

