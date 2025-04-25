fbpx
Top Russian General Killed by Car Bomb

State of the Union: The attack comes while the U.S. is attempting to negotiate a peace settlement between Moscow and Kiev.
The,Russian,Flag,Is,Behind,Bars
Credit: Vladfotograf
Joseph Addington
Apr 25, 2025 3:56 PM
A car bomb went off outside Moscow Friday, killing Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. Moskalik served as deputy head of the main operations directorate in the Russian military’s General Staff.

The Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov blamed Ukraine for the attack. “The Kiev regime continues to be involved in terrorist activity in our country. This once again shows that despite peaceful negotiations, we must be alert,” said Peskov.

The bombing occurred the same day President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as part of the process of peace negotiations the Trump administration has been sponsoring to bring an end to the Russo–Ukrainian War. That process has seen a number of setbacks, as Russia and now Ukraine have made high-profile attacks in their enemies’ home countries. On Thursday, Trump took to social media to criticize a Russian airstrike on Kiev that killed 12 people and injured over 100, writing, “I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Lets get the Peace Deal DONE!”

