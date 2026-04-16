War Powers Resolution Fails by One Vote in House

An effort by House Democrats to end President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran narrowly failed Thursday after a War Powers Resolution failed to pass in a 213 to 214 vote.

The vote broke mostly along party lines, with House Democrats joined by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in voting for the resolution. House Republicans were joined by moderate Democrat Jared Golden of Maine to secure the one-vote majority needed to defeat the resolution. One Republican, Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, voted present.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to reject a similar measure. On March 5, a House vote to end the war failed 212–219.