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Foreign Affairs

War Powers Resolution Fails by One Vote in House

State of the Union: The Senate rejected a similar measure on Wednesday.
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Joseph Addington
Apr 16, 2026 1:39 PM
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An effort by House Democrats to end President Donald Trump’s military operations in Iran narrowly failed Thursday after a War Powers Resolution failed to pass in a 213 to 214 vote.

The vote broke mostly along party lines, with House Democrats joined by Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in voting for the resolution. House Republicans were joined by moderate Democrat Jared Golden of Maine to secure the one-vote majority needed to defeat the resolution. One Republican, Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio, voted present.

On Wednesday, the Senate voted to reject a similar measure. On March 5, a House vote to end the war failed 212–219.

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