Trump Spends $12 Million on Battleground State Ads

The Trump campaign on Tuesday unveiled a $12 million ad blitz blaming the border crisis on presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris. The 30-second spot is one of two released by the Trump campaign and its first since Harris became the de facto nominee in late July.

Both ads focus on the immigration debate and will run over the next two weeks in six battleground states with the highest-dollar buys going to Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan.

“Failed. Weak. Dangerously Liberal.” reads an ominous voice in one of the ads as illegal immigration stats from President Joe Biden’s tenure and footage of Harris laughing and dancing flash across the screen.

The Trump team also highlights alleged terror threats owed to the Biden administration’s porous border. The spot claims that the terror group ISIS is “here now” thanks in part to lax border policies sponsored by the Biden administration.

The two clips are part of the Trump campaign’s early strategy to attack the late-arriving Harris on her policy positions. The ads come a week after House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) instructed colleagues during a closed-session meeting to “focus on policy, not personality” and to temper gender and race-based criticisms of Harris.

The Trump super PAC Make America Great Again Inc. will reinforce the spending blitz with a hefty $32 million round of ad buys that will attack Harris on her record as a California prosecutor.