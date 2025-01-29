fbpx
Trump Signs Laken Riley Act

State of the Union: The bill is the first signed by the 47th president in his second term.
President Trump Signs Laken Riley Act Into Law
Credit: Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 29, 2025 7:00 PM
President Donald Trump has signed the Laken Riley Act into law. The act would require ICE to detain illegal aliens charged with theft or burglary. 

“America will never, ever forget Laken Hope Riley,” Trump said in remarks given at the signing in the East Wing of the White House, in reference to the Georgian nursing school student who was murdered last year. Jose Ibarra, the illegal alien who was convicted of the murder, had been released after being charged with theft in both New York and Georgia.

Trump ascribed his electoral victory to his strong line on the immigration. “That’s why I’m here instead of somebody else. Actually, it’s the biggest reason,” Trump commented. 

The Senate had passed the act with amendments on January 20 by a 64–35 vote, with 12 Democrats joining Republicans in voting in favor of the bill. The House then gave final approval to the bill on January 22 in a 263–156 vote, with 46 Democrats joining Republicans.

Two amendments were made to the bill while it was under consideration in the Senate, adding crimes causing death or serious bodily injury and assault on a law enforcement officer to those requiring detainment.

