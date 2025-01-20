fbpx
Politics

Senate Passes Laken Riley Act

State of the Union: The immigration law is the first to pass during the new Trump administration.
Washington,Dc,,Us,Capitol,Building,In,A,Sunny,Day.
Credit: Lucky-photographer
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 20, 2025 9:54 PM
The Senate on Monday evening passed the Laken Riley Act, which would require ICE to detain illegal aliens charged with theft or burglary. 

The bill passed the Senate 64–35, with 12 Democrats joining the full Republican conference in support of the bill. 

The Democrats supporting the bill include Senators John Fetterman (D-PA), Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), Gary Peters (D-MI), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Mark Warner (D-VA).

The bill advanced to debate on the floor on January 9 by an unexpectedly wide margin. At the time, many Democrats backed opening the debate on the bill to amend it. 

Only two amendments, from Senators John Cornyn (R-TX)  and Joni Ernst (R-IA), were adopted. These amendments added assault on a law enforcement officer and crimes causing death or serious bodily injury to those requiring detainment.

The House of Representatives will take up the bill with the Senate’s amendments later this week. Should it pass the House, as is expected, it will go to the newly inaugurated President Donald Trump’s desk to be signed into law. 

