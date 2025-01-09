fbpx
Politics

Senate Advances Laken Riley Act

State of the Union: The bill cleared the 60-vote threshold for debate.
United,States,Congress,Building,-,Capitol,,Washington,,Dc,,Usa.
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jan 9, 2025 8:00 PM

The Senate voted Thursday by a wide margin to debate the Laken Riley Act, which would require the detention by ICE of illegal aliens charged with burglary or theft. 

The vote to proceed the bill to debate passed 84–9, far above the 60-vote threshold for debate set by the filibuster. 

Several Senate Democrats who voted for the bill to proceed have suggested amending the bill. 

“We should have a debate and amendments,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated. “To remind my colleagues, this is not a vote on the bill itself. It is a motion to proceed, a vote that says we should have a debate and should have amendments.”

Republicans, who currently possess 53 senate seats, will need seven Democratic senators to vote for the bill next week to secure its final passage.

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives passed the bill by a margin of 264–159, with 48 Democrats voting alongside Republicans in favor of the bill.

