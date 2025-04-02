Republicans Win Florida, Lose Wisconsin Races

The GOP faced heavy headwinds in Tuesday’s special elections in Florida and Wisconsin, with mixed results.

In Florida, the Republicans Jimmy Patronis and Randy Fine won special elections for seats vacated by Trump nominees—Patronis in the former seat of would-be U.S. Attorney General Matt Gaetz and Fine in the district vacated by National Security Advisor Mike Waltz. With over 95 percent of votes counted, Patronis won the Sunshine State’s First District by 14.6 percent over Democratic candidate Gay Valimont, while Fine carried the Sixth District by 13.7 percent over Democratic candidate Josh Weil.

Patronis and Fine faced significant funding deficits in the runup to the election, as Democratic donors poured money into the races hoping for an upset. Both results are significant underperformances in comparison with the 2024 election, when Republicans won the First District by 32 percent and the Sixth District by 33 percent.

Republicans lost their own bid for an upset in Wisconsin, where the liberal Judge Susan Crawford defeated the conservative Judge Brad Schimel by 55 percent to 45 percent for a position on the state’s Supreme Court. Schimel was heavily backed by Elon Musk, who spent tens of millions and personally campaigned across the state. The result means the Badger State’s highest bench will maintain a liberal majority as it prepares to hear a major case on abortion rights. The court may also be asked to review the state’s congressional district map, which could result in redistricting favorable to Democrats.