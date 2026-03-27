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Senate Passes DHS Funding Bill to End Partial Shutdown

State of the Union: The bill excludes funding for CBP and ICE.
US-TRANSPORTATION-AVIATION-SECURITY
Joseph Addington
Mar 27, 2026 10:00 AM
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Senators approved a funding package early Friday morning for most of the Department of Homeland Security, a major step toward ending a 42-day partial shutdown, while leaving Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and parts of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) outside the bill after Republicans refused to agree to the list of reforms Democrats proposed to limit the behavior of officers engaged in immigration enforcement.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York said Democrats had “held the line” against funding ICE and CBP without reforms, while Majority Leader John Thune of South Dakota accused Democrats of choosing “politics over policy.”Although the package excludes ICE and parts of CBP, those agencies will continue operating with money from the “One Big Beautiful Bill.” Republicans said they will pursue additional border funding later this year.

The bill now heads to the House, where it must pass and be signed by President Donald Trump to end the shutdown.

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