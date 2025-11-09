Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Trump Says Government Will Give Americans $2,000

State of the Union: The president recently has mused about ways to mitigate the affordability crisis.
Donald Trump Visits The Bronx While On Trial In Hush-Money Case
Andrew Day
Nov 9, 2025 3:08 PM
President Donald Trump on Sunday said a dividend of at least $2,000 would be paid to Americans, excluding high income earners. Trump has previously mused about providing Americans a dividend taken from tariff revenue. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump called opponents of tariffs “FOOLS” and highlighted purported strengths of the American economy, including low inflation, a booming stock market, and high 401(k) balances. 

“We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place,” the president wrote. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.” 

Trump’s post comes as the Supreme Court considers the legality of Trump’s tariffs and follows the Democratic Party’s strong showing in last week’s state and local level elections. Many analysts have said the affordability crisis hurt Republicans’ chances. In recent days, Trump has also proposed allowing 50-year mortgages to help homebuyers and said the Department of Justice will investigate foreign meatpackers for price-fixing.

