Trump Administration to Investigate Foreign Meatpackers on Beef Prices

President Donald Trump announced Friday that he has directed the Department of Justice (DOJ) to launch an immediate investigation into major foreign-owned meatpacking companies, accusing them of illicit practices driving up U.S. beef prices.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said: “We will always protect our American Ranchers, and they are being blamed for what is being done by Majority Foreign Owned Meat Packers, who artificially inflate prices, and jeopardize the security of our Nation’s food supply.”

Beef prices have soared in recent months, driving up costs for consumers who are already unhappy with inflation and high prices—factors which may have played a role in Republican losses in elections Tuesday. Political analysts have said the affordability crisis benefited Democratic candidates.