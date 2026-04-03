U.S. Revises February Job Losses: 133,000, not 92,000

Data released by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revised employment numbers, reporting a decrease in February of -133,000 jobs instead of the previously reported -92,000.

U.S. employers added 178,000 jobs in March, exceeding expectations, as gains in health care, construction, and transportation continued, offsetting a gradual decline in federal government employment. The unemployment rate was recorded at 4.3 percent, down slightly from 4.4 percent in February.

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank is in no rush to respond to the energy shock from the Iran conflict, and investors said March’s job gains reinforce the case for the Fed to wait and assess whether higher energy prices will significantly impact the economy.