Trump Names Navarro As Trade Advisor

State of the Union: Navarro held a trade policy role in the first Trump administration, before achieving fame for his prosecution by Biden’s DOJ.
Peter Navarro in North Carolina
Credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 4, 2024 4:00 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has selected Peter Navarro to be his senior counselor for trade and manufacturing. 

Navarro has been a critic of trade with China throughout his career as an economist and academic, writing several books warning about the dangers of trade with China. During the first Trump administration, Navarro served as the director of the White House National Trade Council, playing an important role in the negotiation of the USMCA Trade agreement.

After the first Trump administration, Navarro was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena of the January 6 Committee, spending four months in federal prison. 

The appointment represents a further turn of the Rota Fortunae in Navarro’s favor. In July, the Harvard-trained economist went from federal prison to receiving a minute-long standing ovation at the RNC. “This morning I did walk out of a federal prison in Miami,” Navarro stated at the time, adding, “Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice put me there.”

Navarro’s role will not require senate confirmation.

