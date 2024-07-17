fbpx
Navarro Receives Minute-Long Standing Ovation After RNC Speech

State of the Union: The former Trump advisor gave a speech the same day as he was released from federal prison.
Navarro and his wife at RNC
Credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 17, 2024 9:00 PM

Mere hours after being released from prison, Peter Navarro, the director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy under the former President Donald Trump, lambasted political prosecutions in his Wednesday speech to the Republican National Convention.

“This morning I did walk out of a Federal prison in Miami,” said Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a January 6 committee subpoena. “Joe Biden and his Department of Injustice put me there.”

“I’ve got a very simple message for you: If they can come for me, if they can come for Donald Trump, be careful, because they can come for you,” he said. “If we don’t control our government, their government will control us. If we don’t control all three branches of our government—legislative, executive, judicial—their government will put some of us like me and Steve Bannon in prison and control the rest of us.”

“What these lawfare jackals don’t understand: When they put people like me in prison, and fire figurative and now literal bullets at Donald Trump, they also assault our families,” Navarro declared as his wife walked on stage to hug him. “On Election Day, Americans will hold these lawfare jackals accountable. Now here’s the sweetest thing that’s going to come off my lips: vote Trump-Vance in ’24 for Trump 47.”

