Renewing the American Dream for the American Worker

America isn’t an abstract idea, and the American Dream isn’t an illusion.

I’ve lived the American Dream. The son of a factory worker, I grew up in a trailer park and come from a distinctly working-class background. The same American Dream that I experienced is something worth protecting for future generations of Americans.

As Americans, we’re a people defined by limitless grit, robust freedom, an innovative spirit, and, above all, a faith in God.

President Donald Trump has tapped into that identity and renewed the promise of the American Dream for all Americans.

In November, the previous administration and their radical, failing policies went up in flames before the American public.

President Trump is renewing the hope of the American Dream from the ashes of a historic low point. Our nation has emerged all the stronger, with a leader and an administration whose defining feature is its commitment to working families.

Despite the downturn in prosperity and security America faced over the last four years, the American Dream is not an outdated ambition.

Under President Trump, the possibility of achieving the American Dream is back and within the grasp of every hard-working American.

Already, President Trump has made good on a range of his promises, reinvigorating American society across the board—an achievement that’s unheard of for a president only 44 days into his term.

Throughout his speech Tuesday, he highlighted many of these accomplishments. Three stand out for their relevance to our workers.

First, and most directly, through the strategic use of tariffs, he’s removed the “kick me” sign from the backs of our workers, manufacturers, and producers.

Second, we’ve regained operational control over our southern border and halted an invasion that threatened our sovereignty and security.

And lastly, America is once again respected—among both our partners and adversaries. President Trump has closed the curtain on the age of entitlement from ungrateful foreign nations. Peace through strength is now our posture on the world stage.

Gone are the days of forever wars and needless escalation. President Trump is prioritizing the pursuit of peace around the world because he knows THAT is what’s best for Americans.

Taken together, all these wins culminate in a massive shift for the working class of this country.

Our workers and producers, thrown under the bus of foreign competition for too long, will finally be on a level playing field. We’re not being taken advantage of anymore.

On Monday, President Trump announced that Honda will begin producing their Civic model in Indiana instead of Mexico thanks to the success of his tariff strategy. Once again, President Trump’s critics have been proven wrong.

His tariffs are bringing jobs and dignity back to American workers. The Trump economy is prioritizing hardworking Hoosiers, not foreign interests.

For the past four years, liberal elites lived carefree lives sheltered from the destruction caused by illegal immigration, while working Americans were left to deal with the consequences. In many communities around the country, their hospitals, police departments, and emergency services were struggling to deal with the influx of criminal aliens, leaving Americans without care.

President Trump is mitigating this unsustainable burden on American society by conducting the largest mass deportation operation in our history.

Even President Trump’s foreign policy agenda is executed with the working class at the forefront. The hard-earned tax dollars of the men and women who sustain this country’s workforce will no longer be shipped abroad to fund the ambitions of globalist foreign leaders.

The interests of everyday Americans are not served by American engagement in foreign forever wars. International chaos only serves our adversaries and unnecessarily increases the threat of harm to Americans.

Thankfully, the Trump administration wisely acknowledges the realities of these global conflicts and has chosen, once again, to put hard-working Americans first by aggressively pursuing peace.

President Trump has the backbone needed to stand up against the Uniparty forces that have betrayed America’s workers to remind America of her identity.

Each of the successes he’s achieved has helped lay the groundwork for the renewal of the American Dream, bringing it within reach for every patriotic American.