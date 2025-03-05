fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

SCOTUS: Trump Administration Must Disburse $2 Billion in USAID Funds

State of the Union: Justices Alito, Thomas, Gorsuch and Kavanaugh dissented.
USAid Leaders Put On Leave After Conflict With Department Of Government Efficiency Workers
Joseph Addington
Mar 5, 2025 11:10 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The Supreme Court Wednesday denied the Trump administration’s appeal to block an order by a lower court judge requiring the federal government to pay out $2 billion in foreign aid funds. The order was initially given by a DC circuit court judge, who issued a temporary restraining order on the Trump administration’s decision to halt payments being made to USAID contractors.

The 5–4 ruling was accompanied by a strongly-worded dissent. Associate Justice Samuel Alito, who was joined in his dissent by Associate Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh, wrote,

Does a single district-court judge who likely lacks jurisdiction have the unchecked power to compel the Government of the United States to pay out (and probably lose forever) 2 billion taxpayer dollars? The answer to that question should be an emphatic “No,” but a majority of this Court apparently thinks otherwise. I am stunned.

The Trump administration had argued that the restraining order infringed on the executive branch’s legitimate powers and provided for an unrealistic timeline for compliance. The Supreme Court did ask the lower court to reconsider the timeline granted to the government for feasibility.

The defeat is a potentially serious setback for the Trump administration, which is faced with over a hundred lawsuits and a number of broad injunctions from lower courts, which it sees as improperly infringing on the power of the executive branch.

More like this

A Night of Triumph for Trump

Daniel McCarthy March 5, 2025
Even without the Democrats’ assistance, the president’s stemwinder would have been remembered as a defining moment in his political career.

State-Level Accountability for Illegal Wars Comes One Step Closer

Hunter DeRensis March 5, 2025
The Tennessee Defend the Guard Act faces its subcommittee hearing Wednesday.

To Make America Healthy Again, Make SNAP Healthy

Rep. Josh Brecheen March 4, 2025
Ending food stamp spending on soda and sweets is good for all Americans.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom