fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Trump Names Bondi as AG Pick

State of the Union: The president-elect cited the former Florida AG’s prosecutorial experience.
Trump with Pamela Bondi
Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Nov 21, 2024 8:15 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi to serve as attorney general in the second Trump administration. Trump had earlier selected the former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for the role, but Gaetz withdrew around noon Thursday.

Trump’s statement cited Bondi’s prosecutorial experience as Florida’s attorney general and said he believes that Bondi will be able to “refocus” the Department of Justice.

Advertisement

In addition to serving as Florida’s attorney general between 2011 and 2019, Bondi has worked with the American First Policy Institute, leading the group’s legal arm and Florida branch.

More like this

Gaetz Withdraws AG Bid

Mason Letteau Stallings Today, 1:20 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The former congressman feared his nomination was “becoming a distraction.”

How the Democrats Became the War Party

James W. Carden November 21, 2024
Today we witness the endgame of an eight-decade Democratic internal debate.

Vought Expected to Lead Budget Office

Mason Letteau Stallings November 20, 2024 - 5:45 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Project 2025 coauthor served as OMB director during Trump’s first term.
Advertisement
Advertisement