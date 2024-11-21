Trump Names Bondi as AG Pick

President-elect Donald Trump has selected former Florida Attorney General Pamela Bondi to serve as attorney general in the second Trump administration. Trump had earlier selected the former Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) for the role, but Gaetz withdrew around noon Thursday.

Trump’s statement cited Bondi’s prosecutorial experience as Florida’s attorney general and said he believes that Bondi will be able to “refocus” the Department of Justice.

In addition to serving as Florida’s attorney general between 2011 and 2019, Bondi has worked with the American First Policy Institute, leading the group’s legal arm and Florida branch.