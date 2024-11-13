Trump Picks Gaetz for AG

President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday declared his intention for Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL) to serve as attorney general in his second administration.

In his announcement, Trump highlighted Gaetz’s experience on the House Judiciary Committee:

Matt is a deeply gifted and tenacious attorney, trained at the William & Mary College of Law, who has distinguished himself in Congress through his focus on achieving desperately needed reform at the Department of Justice. Few issues in America are more important than ending the partisan Weaponization of our Justice System. Matt will end Weaponized Government, protect our Borders, dismantle Criminal Organizations and restore Americans’ badly-shattered Faith and Confidence in the Justice Department. On the House Judiciary Committee, which performs oversight of DOJ, Matt played a key role in defeating the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, and exposing alarming and systemic Government Corruption and Weaponization. He is a Champion for the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Matt will root out the systemic corruption at DOJ, and return the Department to its true mission of fighting Crime, and upholding our Democracy and Constitution. We must have Honesty, Integrity, and Transparency at DOJ. Under Matt's leadership, all Americans will be proud of the Department of Justice once again.

Gaetz currently serves in the House of Representatives as the representative for Florida’s first congressional district, which he was first elected to represent in 2016. He is noteworthy as a member of the Congressional Blockchain Caucus and the House Freedom Caucus.

Gaetz is known in the U.S. House as an anti-establishment conservative, having played a major role in the ouster of former Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy. Subsequently, Gaetz defeated a McCarthy-backed primary challenger by a wide margin.