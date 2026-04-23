U.S. Reclassifies State-Licensed Marijuana

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche announced Thursday that the Justice Department has reclassified “FDA-approved marijuana and state-licensed marijuana” from Schedule I controlled substances to Schedule III controlled substances.

The move, which does not legalize marijuana, will facilitate the use of the drug in medical research. Schedule III substances are still subject to numerous legal restrictions, including on transportation across state lines.

Blanche also announced that the Justice Department would hold expedited hearings to reschedule marijuana as a whole. The reclassification fulfills an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in December 2025 directing the administration to move the drug to the less restrictive category.