fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Thune Elected Senate Majority Leader

State of the Union: The South Dakotan prevailed over Rick Scott and John Cornyn.
Senators Meet For Their Policy Luncheons On Capitol Hill
Credit: image via Getty Images
Joseph Addington
Nov 13, 2024 1:03 PM

Senator John Thune (R-SD) was elected Senate Majority Leader on Wednesday, taking over from Senate Republican boss Mitch McConnell (R-KY). McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history, announced that he would step down at the beginning of this year. 

Also running for the position were Senators Rick Scott (R-FL) and John Cornyn (R-TX). Scott, widely considered the most populist-aligned of the trio, failed to make it past the first ballot, and Thune was elected with a majority of 29 votes on the second ballot.

Advertisement

Thune is a sometime Trump critic, having issued a sharp condemnation of the president for his actions on January 6, although he voted against impeachment in the Senate trial that followed. His selection may be evidence for a Republican Senate that continues to act relatively independently from the rest of the party.

More like this

Cornyn Will Undermine the Trump Agenda

Collin Pruett November 13, 2024
The Texan is a living fossil of the Bush era.

A First Hundred Days Agenda for Trump’s Foreign Policy

Sumantra Maitra November 13, 2024
Personnel, not just policy or processes, is key to a successful Trump second term.

Can Trump Deliver?

W. James Antle III November 13, 2024
The once and future president delivered a strong electoral victory, but he needs to fulfill his mandate to cement his legacy.
Advertisement
Advertisement