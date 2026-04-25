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TAC Launches U.K. Special Project, Acquires TakiMag

The American Conservative brings two new projects to readers.
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Curt Mills
Apr 25, 2026 5:30 PM
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Dear Readers and Supporters,

It is my pleasure to announce two fresh initiatives at The American Conservative as we pursue our mission of bringing you thoughtful, timely, and entertaining news and analysis.

First, in late 2025, we launched our UK Special Coverage. At a time of political, economic, and social turmoil in America’s closest ally, TAC is committed to bringing you clarifying news and commentary from across the pond under the able management of UK Special Editor Ben Schwarz, a longtime friend of the magazine.

Second, as of January 2026, TAC has taken over Taki’s Magazine. Taki is a cofounder and longtime friend of The American Conservative, and we are delighted all to be living under one roof again and bringing TakiMag’s irreverent flair into a new era. The TakiMag archives will still be available at the takimag.com URL, but all new content will be hosted on the TAC website.

These moves were announced at TAC’s Spring party in early April, an event where TAC’s coverage of the Iran war was written up favorably in the Wall Street Journal. Per WSJ:

The London Spectator also took notice:

We can’t do these things without you. 

Please consider a tax-deductible donation to TAC. We are, as always, deeply grateful for your support.

My best regards,

Curt Mills
Executive Director
The American Conservative

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