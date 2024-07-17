fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Politics

Rubio Praises ‘Everyday Americans’ in RNC Speech

State of the Union: The Florida senator highlighted the virtues of Trump’s base and the heroism of the late Corey Comperatore in his speech.
Rubio at 2024 RNC
Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jul 17, 2024 12:00 AM

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) effusively praised the virtues of the American people in a Tuesday speech at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

Rubio took time in his speech to pay particular tribute to Corey Comperatore, the Trump supporter who died in Saturday’s attempt on Trump’s life. 

“He was a former fire chief, a loving husband, and was described as ‘the best dad a girl could ever ask for.’ He was a man of God who loved Jesus fiercely and looked after the members of his church,” Rubio said. “Corey was one of the millions of everyday Americans who make our country great. He wasn’t rich, he wasn’t famous, and the only reason why we know his name and story now is because last Saturday he shielded his wife and daughter from an assassin’s bullet. He lost his life the way he lived it: a hero.”

“These are the Americans who wear the red hats and wait for hours under a blazing sun to hear Trump speak, and what they want, what they ask for, it is not hateful or extreme,” he added. “What they want is good jobs, and lower prices. What they want is borders that are secure and for those who come here to do so legally. They want to be safe from criminals and from terrorists, and they want for our leaders to care more about our problems here at home, than about the problems of other countries far away.”

He concluded, “There is absolutely nothing dangerous, or anything divisive, about putting Americans first.”

More like this

DeSantis: ‘Joe Biden Has Failed This Nation’

Mason Letteau Stallings July 16, 2024 - 10:35 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The Florida governor threw his weight behind the former President.

Haley Stresses Importance of a Unified GOP

Anastasia Kaliabakos July 16, 2024 - 10:15 PM Eastern
State of the Union: The former presidential candidate implored Republicans to come together and vote for Donald Trump.

Scalise Recalls his Own Brush with Death in RNC Remarks

Anastasia Kaliabakos July 16, 2024 - 10:05 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Scalise commented on the former president’s empathy.
Advertisement
Advertisement