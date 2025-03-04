fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Report: Zelensky Tries to Make Amends With Trump

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky released an apologetic statement Tuesday, after a heated argument during a meeting with President Trump and Vice President Vance caused a diplomatic rift last week.  “Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened […]
Ukrainian,President,Volodymyr,Zelensky,In,Kyiv,,Ukraine.,August,2019
(paparazzza/Shutterstock)
Joseph Addington
Mar 4, 2025 12:10 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky released an apologetic statement Tuesday, after a heated argument during a meeting with President Trump and Vice President Vance caused a diplomatic rift last week. 

“Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right,” he said. He also thanked the U.S. for its past assistance to Ukraine, an issue which came up during the Friday press conference.

In the statement, Zelensky reiterated his desire “to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts,” an apparent concession to the Trump administration’s position that the U.S. should take the lead in peace negotiations with Russia.

Zelensky also appeared to walk back his statements that peace with Russia would take a very long time to achieve, stating that “we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal.”

The new diplomatic approach by Zelensky comes less than 24 hours after Trump issued an order to halt all American aid to Ukraine in the aftermath of the diplomatic spat. The president said in a statement posted to Truth Social that he had “determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

More like this

Trump Ushers In the Imagination Age

James P. Pinkerton March 4, 2025
Improvisation is the name of the game these days in Washington—and it seems to be working.

Trump’s Narrow Iran Window Is Closing

Trita Parsi March 4, 2025
While the president’s attention is elsewhere, the Iran situation threatens to boil over.

Report: U.S. Halts All Arms Shipments to Ukraine

Jude Russo March 3, 2025 - 7:08 PM Eastern
The move follows a Friday spat between the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall.
All our content remains freely accessible.

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $10 $40 Custom