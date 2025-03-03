fbpx
Report: U.S. Halts All Arms Shipments to Ukraine

The move follows a Friday spat between the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and President Donald Trump.
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House
Jude Russo
Mar 3, 2025 7:08 PM
This is a developing story.

Bloomberg reported Monday that, per an American military official, the U.S. is halting all military aid shipments to Ukraine.

According to the report,

The official said all US military equipment not currently in Ukraine would be paused, including weapons in transit on aircraft and ships or waiting in transit areas in Poland.

