Politics

Patel Confirmed as FBI Director

State of the Union: Collins and Murkowski voted against Patel, but McConnell voted for him.
Kash Patel
Credit: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Feb 20, 2025 4:00 PM
The United States Senate has voted to confirm Kashyap “Kash” Patel as FBI Director by a vote of 51–49. Patel is considered a notable opponent of the security state and ally of President Donald Trump.

Patel first became well-known as the author of the Nunes Memo, which disclosed improper surveillance by the Department of Justice and FBI during the Russiagate investigation. Patel also served as the deputy director of national intelligence in the first Trump administration.

All Democrats voted against the confirmation of Patel, while two Republican moderates, Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) voted against Patel. 

“In this context, there is a compelling need for an FBI Director who is decidedly apolitical. While Mr. Patel has had 16 years of dedicated public service, his time over the past four years has been characterized by high profile and aggressive political activity,” Collins stated, announcing her opposition to Patel this morning.

Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), the former leader of the Republicans in the Senate who announced today his intention not to seek an eighth term as a U.S. senator, voted to confirm Patel. 

