fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Subscribe
Politics

BREAKING: Trump Signs Big, Beautiful Bill in July Fourth Ceremony

State of the Union: The new law boosts funding for immigration enforcement.
President Trump Holds Two Campaign Rallies In Florida
(Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
Andrew Day
Jul 4, 2025 6:39 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill during a Fourth of July ceremony at the White House.

The sweeping legislation imposes work requirements for Medicaid recipients, makes permanent 2017 tax cuts, raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and boosts border security and immigration enforcement by around $170 billion, among other measures.

“The largest spending cut, and yet, you won’t even notice it,” Trump said. “The people are happy, they’re happy.” The White House festivities included a flyover of B-2 bombers, the warplanes used to strike Iran last month. 

Fiscal hawks have criticized the bill for increasing the national debt, while many conservatives say it will enable the administration to carry out Trump’s campaign promises on immigration. Democrats in Congress unanimously opposed the legislation, while only three Republican senators and two Republican representatives voted against.

Trump had imposed a July 4 deadline, saying he wanted the bill on his desk by Independence Day. On Thursday, after the House of Representatives passed the bill, sending it to the White House, Trump called it “a declaration of independence from a national decline.”

More like this

Josh Hammer’s Neocon Lite Playbook

George D. O’Neill Jr. July 4, 2025
The Pro-War right is back at it.

The U.S. Needs Its Own Drone Industry to Counter China

Sumantra Maitra July 4, 2025
The American Conservative sits down with Justin Marston, CEO and founder of Mithril Defense, based in Austin, Texas.

SCOTUS Finds No ‘Right’ to Medical Care From Planned Parenthood

Frank DeVito July 3, 2025
Medina v. Planned Parenthood gives states the discretion not to pay Planned Parenthood through Medicaid.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today