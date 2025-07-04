BREAKING: Trump Signs Big, Beautiful Bill in July Fourth Ceremony

President Donald Trump on Friday signed into law the One Big Beautiful Bill during a Fourth of July ceremony at the White House.

The sweeping legislation imposes work requirements for Medicaid recipients, makes permanent 2017 tax cuts, raises the debt ceiling by $5 trillion, and boosts border security and immigration enforcement by around $170 billion, among other measures.

“The largest spending cut, and yet, you won’t even notice it,” Trump said. “The people are happy, they’re happy.” The White House festivities included a flyover of B-2 bombers, the warplanes used to strike Iran last month.

Fiscal hawks have criticized the bill for increasing the national debt, while many conservatives say it will enable the administration to carry out Trump’s campaign promises on immigration. Democrats in Congress unanimously opposed the legislation, while only three Republican senators and two Republican representatives voted against.

Trump had imposed a July 4 deadline, saying he wanted the bill on his desk by Independence Day. On Thursday, after the House of Representatives passed the bill, sending it to the White House, Trump called it “a declaration of independence from a national decline.”