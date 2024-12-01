fbpx
Politics

Trump Names Patel FBI Director

State of the Union: Kash Patel served in various national security roles during Trump’s first term.
Kash Patel
Credit: Rebecca Noble/Getty Images
Mason Letteau Stallings
Dec 1, 2024 9:00 PM

President-elect Donald Trump has announced Kashyap “Kash” Patel as his nominee for the directorship of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Patel is seen as a close ally of Trump and opponent of the “deep state” and the weaponization of the Federal Government. He published a book last year on those subjects. 

Patel first achieved fame as the author of the “Nunes Memo,” which exposed improper surveillance by the FBI and Department of Justice during the Trump-Russia investigation. Later during the Trump administration, Patel served as deputy director of national intelligence and as senior director for counterrorism at the National Security Council.

Patel has also floated the idea of releasing Jeffrey Epstein’s client list and closing the FBI’s Hoover Building and replacing it with a “Deep State Museum.”

