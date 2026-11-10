Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Economy

October Inflation Hotter Than Expected, Setting Up A Rate Hike

State of the Union: The Iran War continues to drive up costs.
US stocks end with losses as inflation climbs, Trump threatens more action against Iran
Juan David Rojas
Nov 10, 2026 3:00 PM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

The costs of goods and services rose more than expected in October, according to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published Tuesday by the Labor Department. 

The headline CPI rose 0.4 percent month-over-month, more than the 0.3 percent expected by economists. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, rose 0.3 percent for the third consecutive month.

The report comes as the Federal Reserve considers its next interest-rate move. Speaking Tuesday morning ahead of the CPI release, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said a hot inflation reading could push him toward advocating for a half-point increase in December. Analysts now expect at least a 0.25 percent rate hike.

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq all fell over fears that higher prices will fuel sustained rate hikes. Political analysts say the Republican Party suffered in the midterm elections last week in large part due to higher costs driven by the Iran War.

More like this

U.S. Economy Added 165,000 Jobs In October, Surpassing Expectations

Juan David Rojas November 6, 2026 - 4:00 PM Eastern
State of the Union: Unemployment fell slightly and hourly earnings edged up.

Markets Plummet On AI Fears

Luke Nicastro November 5, 2026 - 5:50 PM Eastern
State of the Union: U.S. stocks registered steep declines Thursday.

The Parasite Economy

Theodore Dalrymple November 1, 2026
Money changing hands doesn’t mean value is being made.
Advertisement
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today