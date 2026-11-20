The AI company Anthropic went public Thursday in the largest initial public offering (IPO) on record. With a market capitalization of around $1.8 trillion dollars, Anthropic—famous for its “Claude” AI models—is now one of the world’s most valuable companies. Initially listed at $83 per share, Anthropic’s stock price fluctuated throughout the trading day, closing at just above $97. Nearly 850 million shares of the stock changed hands Thursday.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic has seen its revenues explode in recent months, taking in $33 billion in the first three quarters of 2026—a 1,200 percent increase from the same period last year. It is the first of the major “frontier labs” to go public, beating out rival OpenAI (which has postponed its own IPO until next year).