Huawei was found guilty of conspiracy to steal trade secrets, commit bank fraud, and violate U.S. sanctions on Iran Tuesday, though it was acquitted of the most serious charges of racketeering. A jury convicted Huawei on 10 of 12 counts, ending proceedings that began in 2018 with the dramatic arrest of executive Meng Wanzhou in Canada.

Federal prosecutors said that the company had made fraud and intellectual property theft a core part of its corporate strategy. “For decades, Huawei and three of its subsidiaries conducted their business in the United States on the basis of lies and theft,” Attorney General Todd Blanche said Tuesday. “Thanks to the work of the FBI and our federal prosecutors, those who engaged in these criminal activities will be held accountable.”

Huawei, a Chinese telecommunications firm with a global presence, denies wrongdoing. The company welcomed its acquittal of racketeering in a statement, and claimed that the “remaining charges are equally without legal or factual merit.”