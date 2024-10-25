fbpx
Neocon Grandee Kagan Resigns Over Post Non-Endorsement

State of the Union: Robert Kagan, William Kristol’s longtime collaborator and Victoria Nuland’s husband, has been an unremitting opponent of Donald Trump.
Mason Letteau Stallings
Oct 25, 2024 8:40 PM

The prominent neoconservative Robert Kagan has resigned his position as an editor at large at the Washington Post due to the paper’s Friday decision not to endorse a candidate for president. 

Kagan has had a long career within neoconservative politics, founding with William Kristol of the Project for a New American Century. Both Kagan and Kristol advocating for regime-change in Iraq long-before the Iraq war, including in a New York Times op-ed in 1998. Throughout the conflict, Kagan repeatedly praised the Iraq War, declaring victory multiple times, praising the “surge,” and claiming after the invasion that Iraq’s weapons of mass destruction were merely yet to be found. More recently, Kagan has served as a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution

Kagan, much like Kristol, has emerged since 2016 as an opponent of Donald Trump. He endorsed Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, and more recently has recently written articles in the Washington Post decrying a hypothetical “Trump dictatorship.” He has confirmed both his resignation and its cause. 

Kagan is married to Victoria Nuland, a State Department official best known for her hawkish and anti-Russian views, including for her role in Ukraine’s 2014 “Maidan” Color Revolution, and her promotion of the Russiagate hoax

