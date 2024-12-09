fbpx
Politics

Anton to Lead State Department Policy Planning

State of the Union: The longtime Trump loyalist will serve as the director of policy planning.
anton
Image credit: Hillsdale College
Joseph Addington
Dec 9, 2024 11:30 AM

Donald Trump announced Sunday his selection of Michael Anton to be the director of policy planning at the State Department under the prospective secretary, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL). Anton held a position on the National Security Council during Trump’s first administration, and was also appointed by the president to the National Board for Education Sciences.

Anton is a notable thinker associated with the New Right. He studied at the Claremont Institute under Harry V. Jaffa and has written a number of notable pieces for Claremont publications over the years, including the famous essay “The Flight 93 Election.

