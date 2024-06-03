fbpx
Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Become a Member Subscribe
Foreign Affairs

Mexico Elects Sheinbaum as President

State of the Union: The left-populist is open to working with Trump on border enforcement.
Screen Shot 2024-06-03 at 11.49.54 AM
Mason Letteau Stallings
Jun 3, 2024 12:45 PM

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, Mexico elected Claudia Sheinbaum of the left-wing populist MORENA party to be its future president. Sheinbaum, the former mayor of Mexico City, ran on a platform of continuing the popular economic programs of the term-limited Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO).

The election was contested by Xóchitl Gálvez, a progressive business woman representing the old establishment parties, and Jorge Álvarez Máynez, another progressive challenger.

Of all three of the major electoral lists, MORENA was the most socially conservative. While Sheinbaum is herself socially progressive on issues such as abortion and transgenderism, AMLO and other elements of the party are famously not, making it unlikely that Sheinbaum will push left on social issues. By contrast, both Gálvez and Máynez ran on further liberalization of abortion laws and LGBT rights. 

Just as AMLO is reported to be “friends” privately with former President Donald Trump, Sheinbaum has shown openness to working with Trump on border issues if he should retake the White House in November. MORENA broadly does not have a doctrinaire pro-immigration line; Rámon de la Fuente, who is speculated to be Sheinbaum’s foreign minister, has even spoken about the need to decrease illegal border crossings into the U.S.

Domestically, while security remains a difficulty in Mexico—homicides increased under AMLO—Sheinbaum’s tenure as mayor of Mexico City saw a 58 percent decrease in homicides, suggesting that a law-and-order turn may be in Mexico’s future. 

More like this

Viva Libertad Silicon Valley

Spencer Neale June 3, 2024
Milei meets with American tech titans.

‘We Did It Too’: The Ugliest Excuse for Israel

Kelley Beaucar Vlahos June 1, 2024
U.S. military veterans balk at claims that Israel is superior when it comes to “precision strikes” and protecting civilians

Biden Floats Proposal to End Israel–Hamas War

Mason Letteau Stallings May 31, 2024
State of the Union: The deal includes a release of hostages, the rebuilding of Gaza, and a permanent cessation of hostilities.
Advertisement
Advertisement