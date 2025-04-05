Yemen Bombing Campaign Could Soon Reach $1 Billion in Costs

The cost of President Donald Trump’s bombing campaign in Yemen against the Ansar Allah militant group, commonly known as the Houthis, could reach well over $1 billion in taxpayer money by next week, the New York Times reports. The strikes began in mid-March after the group threatened to resume attacks in the Red Sea, and the U.S. military has already expended $200 million of munitions alone, in addition to other operational costs.

According to the Times, the Pentagon briefed Congress that despite the price tag, the campaign has achieved only limited success in destroying the Houthis' munitions, which the group stores in underground bunkers.

The campaign, dubbed "Operation Rough Rider" by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, may continue for up to six months, and the Pentagon may soon need to ask Congress for additional funds.

Some Pentagon planners worry that the operation is depleting U.S. stockpiles needed to deter China from invading Taiwan.

Since the campaign began, the Houthis have shot down several U.S. military drones, including three MQ-9 Reapers, which cost an estimated $30 million each. The U.S. had 230 of these drones in its stockpile as of December 2024.