LGBT Ideology Über Alles

Well, here goes another try to post under the new system. I hope it works. This is going to take some getting used to. I’m hearing from some of you concerned about the commenting system — not sure how it works, whether or not you have to subscribe to the magazine to be able to comment, and so forth. I’m trying to get answers for you, but it was my understanding that you won’t have to subscribe, but you will have to register. If that turns out to be the case, then I think that will be a good system, because it will probably mean that I don’t have to moderate the comments — that is, they can go up as soon as you post them. I’ve been passing along your questions to the Mothership in Washington. They’re overwhelmed, trying to get the new system implemented, working out bugs, and so forth, so we appreciate your patience.

Earlier today, I posted this to Twitter:

Advertisement

From a NYT story about the spread of monkeypox. The lesson here is that if you want to avoid monkeypox, stop acting like an animal, screwing your brains out with multiple strangers. pic.twitter.com/lmHa8ysDwo — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) July 10, 2022

Here is the text from the Times:

I stand by what I said: stop living like a rutting animal, and maybe you won’t get monkeypox, you weirdo. Well, someone in Germany complained to Twitter about this tweet of mine, and under German law, Twitter has to let me know. Twitter reviewed my tweet and said it didn’t break any rules, so it stands.

Advertisement

I suppose to some people, it’s bigotry to say you should avoid having multiple sexual encounters with random strangers if you want to avoid catching a communicable disease. If we had a sane public health system, they would close the bathhouses. But we don’t, so they won’t. And we will all be expected to pretend that we don’t see what is right in front of our noses, because promiscuity is a sacred ritual among Americans, especially gay male Americans.

Meanwhile, some states and hospital systems are working to allow minor children to direct their own gender transition without parental consent or knowledge. This is not paranoia; it’s really happening:

In Washington, children as young as 13 are now allowed to undergo gender reassignment surgery and other questionable medical treatments without parental consent.

More:

New York has hopped on the bandwagon of removing parents from the treatment room as well. New York-Presbyterian recently sent out emails to their patients explaining that accounts for 12-17-year-olds must be updated to reflect the adolescent’s personal email address as the primary contact as New York State law allows children “to keep their sensitive medical information private and to consent to some of their own medical treatment.”

There are more examples — read the whole report.

Jeremy Carl is 1000 percent right here: if the GOP doesn’t stand up loud and effectively against this insanity, telling parents to vote Republican if they don’t want their children to be transitioned without their consent, it might as well surrender now. At the risk of sounding like a Live Not By Lies broken record, the people who lived under Soviet communism understand what’s happening here: the State inserted itself between them and their children all the time. (By the way, if you haven’t seen the podcast interview Jordan Peterson did with me, take a look.)

Just as consumer culture treats babies like accessories and incentivizes mothers to hire themselves out as brood mares, the ruling class globally is doing its best to de-sex humanity. “Medical Lysenkoism” is the correct term:

People are upset about this, but it is, in fact, them committing suicide as the organization they claim to be. Medical Lysenkoism will kill many, many millions, no doubt, but this is a decisive moment in them admitting that they're not a serious organization, which will matter. pic.twitter.com/A3oebsJHES — James Lindsay, blademaster (@ConceptualJames) July 9, 2022

There must be a pushback — a pushback so hard it rings these corrupt idiots’ heads like a struck bell, so hard that they are never a threat to us again. The GOP presidential candidate who promises to put a stop to this once and for all, and means it, will be elected in a landslide. What choice do we have, if we want to survive as a civilization?

You see the viral video of the female US soldier who publicly questioned her ability to fight for the United States in the wake of Roe being overturned?

This week the DOD took punitive action against a retired Army officer for replying to a Jill Biden tweet but is silent as an active duty service member uses her uniform to make a political statement because she is regurgitating approved regime talking points. https://t.co/9J0YLfWDHU — Joe Kent for WA-3 (@joekent16jan19) July 10, 2022

I think it’s appalling that a serving US soldier makes that kind of comment, and I would feel the same way if she said something I agreed with. But you readers know that I struggle to understand why anyone would serve in a military that has gone as aggressively woke as ours, and more deeply, what kind of Empire our soldiers are defending. I had lunch today with a young Hungarian man who really admires America, but who is profoundly worried about us. He said, “Our future” — meaning the future of the West — “depends on America. You are the cultural engine that drives everything.” I know he’s right — and that’s what scares me. We have got to pull out of this descent into decadence, if we can.

I mean, look at this below. Do you think a civilization whose major institutions are so morally confused has much of a chance?

And by the way, they’re finally starting to get somewhere with queering the Orthodox Church. The Greek Archbishop in the US, Elpidophoros, beloved of the Fordham Orthodox, has just done something scandalous: baptizing into Orthodoxy the children of a gay male couple — one of them is the son of rich Chicago Greeks — obtained via a surrogate.