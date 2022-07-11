fbpx
LGBT Ideology Über Alles

A civilization that destroys the family and the gender binary destroys itself.
Rod Dreher
Jul 11, 2022 10:36 AM

Well, here goes another try to post under the new system. I hope it works. This is going to take some getting used to. I’m hearing from some of you concerned about the commenting system — not sure how it works, whether or not you have to subscribe to the magazine to be able to comment, and so forth. I’m trying to get answers for you, but it was my understanding that you won’t have to subscribe, but you will have to register. If that turns out to be the case, then I think that will be a good system, because it will probably mean that I don’t have to moderate the comments — that is, they can go up as soon as you post them. I’ve been passing along your questions to the Mothership in Washington. They’re overwhelmed, trying to get the new system implemented, working out bugs, and so forth, so we appreciate your patience.

Earlier today, I posted this to Twitter:

Here is the text from the Times:

I stand by what I said: stop living like a rutting animal, and maybe you won’t get monkeypox, you weirdo. Well, someone in Germany complained to Twitter about this tweet of mine, and under German law, Twitter has to let me know. Twitter reviewed my tweet and said it didn’t break any rules, so it stands.

I suppose to some people, it’s bigotry to say you should avoid having multiple sexual encounters with random strangers if you want to avoid catching a communicable disease. If we had a sane public health system, they would close the bathhouses. But we don’t, so they won’t. And we will all be expected to pretend that we don’t see what is right in front of our noses, because promiscuity is a sacred ritual among Americans, especially gay male Americans.

Meanwhile, some states and hospital systems are working to allow minor children to direct their own gender transition without parental consent or knowledge. This is not paranoia; it’s really happening:

In Washington, children as young as 13 are now allowed to undergo gender reassignment surgery and other questionable medical treatments without parental consent.

More:

New York has hopped on the bandwagon of removing parents from the treatment room as well. New York-Presbyterian recently sent out emails to their patients explaining that accounts for 12-17-year-olds must be updated to reflect the adolescent’s personal email address as the primary contact as New York State law allows children “to keep their sensitive medical information private and to consent to some of their own medical treatment.”

There are more examples — read the whole report.

Jeremy Carl is 1000 percent right here: if the GOP doesn’t stand up loud and effectively against this insanity, telling parents to vote Republican if they don’t want their children to be transitioned without their consent, it might as well surrender now. At the risk of sounding like a Live Not By Lies broken record, the people who lived under Soviet communism understand what’s happening here: the State inserted itself between them and their children all the time. (By the way, if you haven’t seen the podcast interview Jordan Peterson did with me, take a look.)

Just as consumer culture treats babies like accessories and incentivizes mothers to hire themselves out as brood mares, the ruling class globally is doing its best to de-sex humanity. “Medical Lysenkoism” is the correct term:

There must be a pushback — a pushback so hard it rings these corrupt idiots’ heads like a struck bell, so hard that they are never a threat to us again. The GOP presidential candidate who promises to put a stop to this once and for all, and means it, will be elected in a landslide. What choice do we have, if we want to survive as a civilization?

You see the viral video of the female US soldier who publicly questioned her ability to fight for the United States in the wake of Roe being overturned?

I think it’s appalling that a serving US soldier makes that kind of comment, and I would feel the same way if she said something I agreed with. But you readers know that I struggle to understand why anyone would serve in a military that has gone as aggressively woke as ours, and more deeply, what kind of Empire our soldiers are defending. I had lunch today with a young Hungarian man who really admires America, but who is profoundly worried about us. He said, “Our future” — meaning the future of the West — “depends on America. You are the cultural engine that drives everything.” I know he’s right — and that’s what scares me. We have got to pull out of this descent into decadence, if we can.

I mean, look at this below. Do you think a civilization whose major institutions are so morally confused has much of a chance?

And by the way, they’re finally starting to get somewhere with queering the Orthodox Church. The Greek Archbishop in the US, Elpidophoros, beloved of the Fordham Orthodox, has just done something scandalous: baptizing into Orthodoxy the children of a gay male couple — one of them is the son of rich Chicago Greeks — obtained via a surrogate.

Comments

Chris Karr
Chris Karr
The baptism story reminds me of the arguments against incest and rape exceptions in abortion policy. The children don't choose their parents, so why should they be punished for something outside their control? I can see an argument for the Greek Orthodox Church insisting an a small and private baptism for the children, but is there an argument for denying the sacrament to the children (of gay parents) altogether?
schedule 2022-07-11 10:56:42 5 hrs ago
JON FRAZIER
JON FRAZIER
Good morning from Delaware. My jaw just hit the table at the notion there anything more scandalous about baptizing the child of a gay person than in baptizing the child of any other sinful person (that's all of us). The child is not , one presumes, gay. It's inconceivable where the scandal lies on the matter. Gay people routinely complain that they are treated as a special class of sinners, and alas the notion that baptizing someone with gay parents is wrong does tend to support that complaint. "Let the little children come unto me" quoth Jesus.
schedule 2022-07-11 11:35:02 4 hrs ago
JON FRAZIER
JON FRAZIER
I get a certain practical concern over the gay couple bringing their child to church (which I hope they do!) But that's a practical issue not a "scandal.". Of course the couple must be told they themselves nay not commutne, just as an unmarried couple would need to refrain, or the non-Orthodox spouse in a mixed marriage. And that's the extent of what is needful. The Church must never shirk its primary mission of bringing God's grace to a sinful world over worldly fusses and headaches.
schedule 2022-07-11 11:44:05 4 hrs ago
Nikhil Jaikumar
Nikhil Jaikumar
"Rutting like animal" is a weird term in this contxt, because humans are among the few animals that actually do have sex purely for recreation (most other species aren't sexually responsive for most of the year). There's good reason to think that early humans were not monogamous, that it isn't "natural" for us and we aren't particularly well adapted to it, and that most people don't find it fulfilling. Which of course is not necessarily an argument for the bath-houses either. I'd also point out, Rod, that you yourself don't live a puritanical lifestyle based around minimizing health risks either, as any of your Views from the Table would indicate. Lots of us enjoy things that carry with them some health risk and that others would consider to be "vices". (Some of these legitimately are "vices": I think at least some of the sexual acts that go on at the bathhouses are morally problematic, although others maybe less so). On a different note, I'm extremely displeased with this new comment system mostly because it won't allow me to comment pseudonymously. I have good reasons to want to preserve pseudonymity in the era of cancel-culture (not just for my own sake, but for that of some other people too), and most of what I said under my past pseudonym, I'm not going to say under my real name (which means, more or less, I won't comment here much, unless I can do so under a pen name).
schedule 2022-07-11 12:03:14 4 hrs ago

