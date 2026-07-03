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Declare Independence From Endless Wars

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Curt Mills
Jul 3, 2026 2:57 PM
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Dear Reader,

As we head into a pivotal holiday weekend, I wanted to highlight two pieces of news about The American Conservative and our commitment to providing you high-quality audiovisual content in addition to our excellent web and print activist journalism.

First, we have recently moved our long-running flagship podcast, TAC Right Now, into an in-person studio. We invite you to check out our YouTube page for high-quality video recordings. Audio recordings are still available via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS.

Second, we are pleased to introduce TAC Morning Digest, a short daily podcast featuring our top stories from the last 24 hours. You can subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or RSS.

Initiatives like these are possible only with your help. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation so we can continue producing cutting-edge reporting, analysis, and commentary in the cause of foreign-policy restraint, immigration sanity, and economic strength.

Your support for our humble work matters more than you can know. 

Happy Independence Day,

Curt Mills

Executive Director

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