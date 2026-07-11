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Trump Will Not Sign Bipartisan Housing Bill

State of the Union: The president said the Senate should pass the SAVE America Act instead.
President Trump Watches Knicks-Spurs Game At Madison Square Garden
(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Joseph Addington
Jul 11, 2026 9:30 AM
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President Donald Trump said Friday he would allow a major bipartisan housing package to become law without his signature to protest the Senate’s failure to pass the SAVE America Act, an election-security bill the president has been promoting for months.

Trump dismissed the bill, titled the 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, as “a big yawn,” and said Congress should instead approve the SAVE Act, which would require documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote and establish stricter national election rules.

The housing measure is expected to take effect Saturday under a constitutional provision allowing legislation to become law if a president neither signs nor vetoes it within 10 days while Congress remains in session.

In an unusual display of bipartisan agreement, the bill passed the Senate 85–5 and the House 358–32. It seeks to ease a nationwide housing shortage by accelerating environmental reviews, reducing regulatory barriers to construction, expanding support for manufactured and rural housing, and limiting the purchase of single-family homes by large corporations.

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