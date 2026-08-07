Politics Foreign Affairs Culture Fellows Program
Donate Subscribe Donate
Uncategorized

Tucker Carlson Releases 10-Point Manifesto for America

State of the Union: The influential commentator is expected to announce the formation of a new political party.
Republican Presidential Candidate Donald Trump Participates In Fireside Chat With Tucker Carlson
Joseph Addington
Aug 7, 2026 9:31 AM
Loading the Elevenlabs Text to Speech AudioNative Player...

Tucker Carlson unveiled a 10-point vision for the United States on Wednesday, deepening his split with President Donald Trump and fueling speculation that the podcaster and former Fox News host will create a new political party.

In a nearly two-hour livestream, Carlson said that “both parties have colluded against the population to make their lives better and our lives worse.” Instead, he argued, America should be: 1) “fair,” with laws applied equally; 2) “sovereign,” free from foreign and corporate control; 3) “productive,” with revived manufacturing and agriculture; 4) “beautiful,” with clean, safe, and attractive cities; 5) “healthy,” with cleaner food and less dependence on drugs; 6) “honest,” with officials punished for lying and government records disclosed; 7) “optimistic,” encouraging Americans to have children as a basis for long-term thinking; 8) “wise,” with practical, reality-based education; 9) “decent,” rejecting unnecessary wars and support for atrocities; and 10) “united,” with a common national identity and a pause in mass immigration.

Last month, Carlson said that he was done supporting the GOP and would help build a third party. He has accused Trump of abandoning “America First” principles and allowing Israel to influence the conduct of his administration, including in its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and its prosecution of the Iran War.

More like this

 Sen. Lindsey Graham Dead at 71

Jude Russo July 12, 2026
State of the Union: The South Carolina Republican served in the Senate for nearly a quarter-century.

Trump Will Not Sign Bipartisan Housing Bill

Joseph Addington July 11, 2026 - 9:30 AM Eastern
State of the Union: The president said the Senate should pass the SAVE America Act instead.

Declare Independence From Endless Wars

Curt Mills July 3, 2026 - 2:57 PM Eastern
Please support The American Conservative.
×

Donate to The American Conservative Today

This is not a paywall!

Your support helps us continue our mission of providing thoughtful, independent journalism. With your contribution, we can maintain our commitment to principled reporting on the issues that matter most.

Donate Today:

$5 $25 $50 $100 Custom
Donate to The American Conservative Today