Tucker Carlson Releases 10-Point Manifesto for America

Tucker Carlson unveiled a 10-point vision for the United States on Wednesday, deepening his split with President Donald Trump and fueling speculation that the podcaster and former Fox News host will create a new political party.

In a nearly two-hour livestream, Carlson said that “both parties have colluded against the population to make their lives better and our lives worse.” Instead, he argued, America should be: 1) “fair,” with laws applied equally; 2) “sovereign,” free from foreign and corporate control; 3) “productive,” with revived manufacturing and agriculture; 4) “beautiful,” with clean, safe, and attractive cities; 5) “healthy,” with cleaner food and less dependence on drugs; 6) “honest,” with officials punished for lying and government records disclosed; 7) “optimistic,” encouraging Americans to have children as a basis for long-term thinking; 8) “wise,” with practical, reality-based education; 9) “decent,” rejecting unnecessary wars and support for atrocities; and 10) “united,” with a common national identity and a pause in mass immigration.

Last month, Carlson said that he was done supporting the GOP and would help build a third party. He has accused Trump of abandoning “America First” principles and allowing Israel to influence the conduct of his administration, including in its handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files and its prosecution of the Iran War.