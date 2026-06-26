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BREAKING: U.S. Hits Iran in Retaliation for Tanker Strikes

State of the Union: CENTCOM described American operations as retaliation for Iranian strikes on a tanker Thursday.

U.S. President Trump Attends World Economic Forum In Davos
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Jude Russo
Jun 26, 2026 4:49 PM
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This is a developing story.

The U.S. conducted strikes against radar and drone storage sites on the Iranian coast late Friday New York time, per a CENTCOM statement. The statement described the strikes as a retaliation for an Iranian attack on a Singapore-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday.

Friday was the ninth day of the 60-day ceasefire and negotiation period established by a memorandum of understanding signed June 14 by President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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