BREAKING: U.S. Hits Iran in Retaliation for Tanker Strikes

This is a developing story.

The U.S. conducted strikes against radar and drone storage sites on the Iranian coast late Friday New York time, per a CENTCOM statement. The statement described the strikes as a retaliation for an Iranian attack on a Singapore-flagged vessel in the Strait of Hormuz Thursday.

Friday was the ninth day of the 60-day ceasefire and negotiation period established by a memorandum of understanding signed June 14 by President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.