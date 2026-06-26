Iran Negotiations Day 9: Israel Will Not Withdraw From Lebanon, Netanyahu Says

Tensions arose in the Strait of Hormuz while Israel in effect rejected the first article of the interim peace agreement signed by the U.S. and Iran, as negotiations to reach a final settlement to the conflict entered their ninth day on Friday.

The International Maritime Organization on Thursday paused its plan to evacuate vessels from the Strait of Hormuz after a Singapore-flagged tanker was hit by a suspected Iranian drone while attempting to navigate a route recommended by the British navy agency UKMTO near Oman. Two U.S. officials told Reuters that Iran was responsible for the drone attack while Iran's newly established Persian Gulf Strait Authority said shortly afterward that “consequences arising from unauthorized routing shall be the sole responsibility of the vessel owner, charterer, and master.” Since the attack, at least 37 ships have transited the Strait of Hormuz or were in the process of doing so at the time of writing.

On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would occupy southern Lebanon indefinitely, stating that “we dominate southern Lebanon, from the summit of the Beaufort, and we will remain as long as required,” adding that “we do not intend to withdraw from it.” Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz had said on Wednesday that “there is no American demand for Israel to withdraw from Lebanon,” adding that even if there is one, Israel would not withdraw.

The first article of the 60-day interim peace agreement conditions an end to the conflict on the “immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon” and “ensuring the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon.”

Israeli soldiers and civilian contractors continued to annex parts of southern Lebanon into what Israel calls its “security zone,” with Lebanon's National News Agency reporting that the IDF issued new evacuation orders and demolished homes in the town of Markaba.

Israel said four soldiers were injured in Lebanon while Israeli airstrikes were reported in several towns Friday, killing at least two people.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that Israeli attacks since March 2 have killed at least 4,230 people.

On Thursday, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani called Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to dispute allegations made by NATO secretary general Mark Rutte on Fox News that bases in Italy were used to stage offensive operations against Iran. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman had labeled Rutte’s comments a “damning admission of NATO’s active complicity” in the war.

The price of Brent Crude oil fell to $71.60 on Friday morning while AAA reported the national average price of gas at $3.90.