Iran War Day 168: Bessent Threatens Economic Measures Against Iran ‘Like ‌The World Has ​Never Seen Before’

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Thursday that there would be “more announcements coming next week” about new “measures” against Iran. While Bessent did not name specifics, he said that the moves next week “will be a combination of economic isolation like ‌the world has ​never seen before, ​and ​the continued blockade in ‌the Strait of ​Hormuz that will ​keep anything from going in or out of ​the ‌Iranian ports.”

Vice President J.D. Vance also said Thursday that keeping oil and gas prices low for Americans is now “goal number one” for the White House.

A spokesperson for Iran’s parliament committee on internal affairs said Friday that the “general outline” of a “strategic action plan to ensure the security and progress of the Strait of Hormuz” had been approved. Under the plan, reported by Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, vessels belonging to the U.S., Israel, and other countries Iran designates as “hostile” would be barred from transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Kpler recorded 9 and 13 confirmed crossings through the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively .

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln would return home from its Middle East deployment, to be replaced with the USS George Washington. The announcement comes after multiple U.S. sailors reportedly attempted to jump overboard, families of servicemembers told Military Times on Wednesday. Stars and Stripes separately reported Tuesday an incident in which sailors described intervening to prevent a crew member from jumping overboard. The Lincoln has been deployed for over 250 days.

Israel intensified its bombing campaign of southern Lebanon, with demolitions and air strikes reported by Lebanese media.

The price of Brent Crude oil was $88 per barrel on Friday. AAA recorded the national average price of regular gas at $4.08 per gallon.